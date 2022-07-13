Bradford E. Bemis, 92, died peacefully on July 5, 2022, at Mineral Springs Facility in North Conway, N.H.
Bradford was born on Dec. 11, 1929, in North Fryeburg, Maine, the son of Frank H. and Dorothy J. Bemis. Brad was the youngest, and last surviving of 10 children, including Gordon, Byron, Pearl, Elwood, Barbara, Norma, Harry, Donald and Paul.
Bradford grew up in the Fryeburg and Conway area, graduated from Kennett High School in 1950 and married his first wife, Grace (Lowd) Bemis, who died in 1977.
Brad is survived by son Michael and his wife, Laurie Bemis, of Alton, N.H.; and daughter Marsha and her husband, Michael McGinley, of Gilford, N.H. Brad had five grandchildren, David Mello, Daniel Bemis, Megan (Bemis) Thompson, Melissa (Salmon) Axtell and Andrew Salmon; and nine great-grandchildren.
Brad’s second marriage was to Faylene (Swan) Bemis, who still resides at Mineral Springs.
Brad is survived by step-children Barry Libby and wife Rose of Conway and Karen (Libby) Pellegrino and partner Tim Holly of Conway.
Brad worked for Potter Brothers painting houses for a number of years before he took a position at the New England Telephone Co. in Conway where he advanced to the position of lineman until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, painting, collecting and many other hobbies. Brad was a very good athlete playing baseball, basketball and football in high school and was inducted into the Kennett High School Hall of Fame. He also loved hockey and excelled at track and field events.
Later in life, he took up and competed in pitching horseshoe and golf in which he won numerous trophies and awards locally and around New England.
Bradford was involved in a number of local churches over the years and was a volunteer in a number of community organizations. He served as a fireman in the Conway Fire Department, was a founder of the Conway Rescue Squad and an officer in the Carroll County Fish and Game Club.
There will be a graveside service at the Riverside Cemetery on Fish Street in North Fryeburg, Maine on July 30 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gibson Center, Attn. Mary Ann Jackson, P.O. Box 655, North Conway N.H. 03860.
The Furber and White Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
