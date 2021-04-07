Braden Lang Hawley, 37, of Brownfield, Maine, passed away in the early morning on April 4, 2021, at home with his mother by his side due to complications from a chronic illness. He was born April 6, 1983, a son of Brad and Karen (Grano) Hawley in Rockville, Conn., and moved to Brownfield, Maine, in 2000. He loved the country life of Brownfield summers at Cathance Lake in Cooper, Maine, and time in New Hampshire. He loved his family very much.
Braden had various jobs in the valley, his favorite was working on the train at Attitash. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing at open mics, he wrote his own songs and music. He had a good sense of humor and quick wit for those who knew him. He loved skateboarding, snowboarding, collecting rocks, dirt bike riding and BMX.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Karen Hawley; his father Brad Hawley and his wife, Gail; his sister Kara (Hawley) Doliber, husband, Willard Doliber and their daughter, Kira; his sister Emily (Hawley) Walker and her husband, Joshua Walker. He especially loved his children and would spend as much time as he could with them: Timothy (11 years old), Bella (10 years old) and Charlie (8 years old) Hawley.
He leaves the mother of his children Clair Hawley and her daughter Jenny. He also leaves his cousin Jackie Thompson, his uncle Gary and aunt Jacki Grano and their families, his aunt Deborah Hawley and uncle Doug. He missed many who had passed away before him, his grandparents, uncles, aunts and friends.
The family would like to thank the Fryeburg EMS services for the valiant effort they provided to Braden.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Braden’s memory to the Kevin Peare Skate Park in North Conway, N.H., or the New England Motorcycle Museum in Rockville, Conn.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To make online condolence, go to woodfuneralhome.org.
