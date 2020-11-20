Brad A. Merrithew, 55, of Ossipee, N.H., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, after suffering a heart attack at his place of work, Consolidated Auto & Marine, where he was co-owner.
Brad was well-known in the area for his generosity and bartering skills and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held when the weather turns warmer and the virus is gone.
Brad was born in Saugus, Mass., Feb. 13, 1965, to Edgar and Lois Merrithew, moved to Sandwich, N.H. as a 7-year-old and considered himself as close to being a native as was possible. He was a graduate of Interlakes High School and attended Laconia Vocational Technical School where he studied auto mechanics.
He is survived by his mother, Lois of Tamworth, N.H.; sister, Susan Steeves of Tamworth; sister, Judy Tuscano and husband, Michael, of North Hampton, N.H.; brother, Dana and wife, Jane, of Rumney, N.H.; brother, Scott of Tamworth; special niece/daughter, Kayla of Tamworth; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews, who all loved and will greatly miss him.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Ossipee, N.H., is assisting the family with the arrangements.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
