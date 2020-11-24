Bessie C. (Dossett) Wesley, 79, beloved wife of Philip D. Wesley, Jr., passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, Mass. Born in Beverly, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Walter K. and Eva M. (Remon) Dossett.
Bessie graduated from Beverly High School, Class of 1959. Bessie had resided in Salem, Mass., Lynn, Mass., and Fryeburg, Maine. She had been employed by Webster Industries for many years. She also worked part time for her good friends, John and Annette Giardi, at Kennedy Butter and Eggs in Salem.
Bessie loved collecting clowns throughout her life and had recently also started collecting red cardinals and gnomes. She loved spending time with her eight grandchildren. She also cherished attending the Dossett family gatherings and was usually front and center entertaining everyone.
She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Ellen Wesley and her companion, Robert Morse, of Fryeburg, Maine; and Cynthia R. Flores and her husband, Boris, of Lynn, Mass.; two sons, Philip D. Wesley III of Rockport, Mass.; and Peter P. Wesley of Lynn; eight grandchildren, Joli, Dacey, Jason, Jeremy, Julianna, Greg and J.P. Wesley and Brandon Flores; two brothers, Walter K. Dossett Jr. and his wife, Linda, of Salisbury, Mass.; and George O’Brien of Beverly; one sister Mary Ellen Foan of Beverly.
She was predeceased by four sisters, Jeannette Doty, Alice Provencher, Thalma Howard and Nettie Dumais.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Campbell Funeral Home at 525 Cabot St. in Beverly.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend.
Information, directions and condolences at campbellfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.