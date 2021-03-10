Benjamin G. Cleveland, 93, of Effingham, N.H., passed away peacefully Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Pittsfield, Mass., the son of the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (Marble) Cleveland and later moved to North Anson, Maine. He had lived in Maine throughout his life and had served as a Eucharistic Minister and Alter Server while in Maine. In 2014, he had moved to Effingham.
Benjamin served in the Army from 1946 to 1947.
He was the widower of Margaret (McCann) Cleveland. Throughout their lives they served as House Parents for disabled men with Spurwink School in Portland, Maine, and Limerick, Maine.
Benjamin is survived by his children Scott Cleveland; David Cleveland; Susan Cleveland and Glenn Cleveland as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his step children Margaret Rudolf; Catherine Rivard; Joseph Coyne; Charlotte Townsend; Christina Brown; Gerard Coyne; Maria O’Donnell; Bernard Coyne; Lois Coyne; Janice Coyne; Thaddeus Coyne and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H.
Interment will be in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Madison, Maine, later in the spring.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.