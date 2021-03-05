Mrs. Beatrice “Bea” Rosalie (Bright) Davis, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Jackson, N.H., with family at her side, on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Bea was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Dean Davis; her son, Randy Preston Davis and her sisters-in-law, Eleanor June (Davis) Lang and Carmen Roberta (Davis) Knapp.
Bea is survived by her sons, Dean Richard Davis and his wife, Nancy, of Jackson, N.H.; Rick Elkins Davis and his wife, Gail, of Jackson; and daughter, Maureen Dee (Davis) Kermode, of Vernon, Conn.
Bea is also survived by her four grandchildren, Jasmine, Jordan and Jackson Kermode of Vernon, Conn.; and Mary Davis of Albany, N.H. She is survived by her brothers-in-law Gordon W. Lang of Jackson and Richard Knapp of Center Ossipee; her nieces and their families. Bea also leaves behind the family dogs, Scamp and Bear.
Bea was born in Brighton, Mass., on Nov. 29, 1935. She lived in Norfolk and Abington, Mass., graduating from Abington High School in 1953. Bea worked for Bell Systems after graduation, transferring to the Conway, N.H., office after her marriage.
Bob & Bea were married on May 19, 1962, at the Davis Farm in Jackson, N.H., where they both lived for the remainder of their lives. Bea could be found in the hay fields, barns, or maintaining the farm’s books. Bea would always have homemade baked goods and candy on the counter for family and friends.
Bea continued the Davis Family tradition of serving the Town of Jackson, as a Selectwoman, Planning Board, and ZBA member. Bea was also a member of the Jackson Fire Department Auxiliary Group.
Bea was a past member of the Jackson Sewing Club and volunteered for many years with hospice. She made egg deliveries around Jackson and North Conway, N.H., including to her longtime friend Shirley.
Bea enjoyed driving around Jackson and the surrounding area with Bob in their antique cars, reading, knitting, ceramics, sewing, and antiquing. She was able to continue to enjoy these drives with her family until her last few weeks.
For many years, Bea could be found having breakfast with her group of friends at J-Town. Bea loved sharing stories of her adopted town of Jackson and of the family that she married into.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dundee Cemetery on Dundee Road in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH, 03860, Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, PO Box 432, North Conway, NH, 03860, or a charity of one’s choice in Bea’s memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.