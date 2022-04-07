Barbara Gallant Talbot of Tamworth, N.H., passed away peacefully on March 25, 2022, age 90.
Barbara was born June 8, 1931, in Springfield, Mass., to James and Winifred (Hannon) Gallant.
Her joy in life was being surrounded by her large family. She was a devoted mother and together with her former husband, Robert Talbot, raised their five children in Danvers, Mass.
Barbara worked for the Danvers School System as a cafeteria cook for many years. She later refined her skills by taking culinary classes at Essex Aggie and Northern Essex Community College. Her family highlights were camping in New Hampshire and summer family visits to Maine.
Barbara moved to Tamworth in 1988 and happily spent her retirement years at Chocorua Ski and Beach Community. She became an active member of Ossipee Concerned Citizens and Senior Center. She traveled year round, with summer trips with friends, and winter vacations with her sister, Wini, and son, Tim.
Barbara’s final years were spent at Mountain View Community Nursing Home where she was known for her pleasant content spirit, cheery smile and love for playing bingo.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents; and sisters, Jean Gallant and Winifred (Gallant) Gagnon of Raymond, Maine.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Robert Talbot of West Paris, Maine; Thomas and Nancy Talbot of Norway, Maine; Kathryn and Brian Cook of Bethlehem, N.H.; Stephen and Cheryl Talbot of Tamworth; and Timothy and Danette Talbot of Tamworth; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 23 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Thursday, May 12, at 11 a.m. Burial and reception in Chocorua, N.H., following mass.
Donations may be sent to Tamworth Community Nurses Association, 84R Main St. Tamworth, NH or St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Ossipee.
