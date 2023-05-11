Barbara E. (McAlister) Eastman, 86, passed away on Monday May 1, 2023, at home in Chatham, N.H., with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 13, 1936, in Stow, Maine, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mary (Smith) McAlister.
Barbara attended and graduated from Fryeburg Academy. She married the love of her life Frank Eastman on Nov. 27, 1954, and this year they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Barbara was a dedicated wife and mother of four girls, Maryann, Angel (deceased soon after birth), Linda and Clara.
She was predeceased by her loving parents, Kenneth and Mary (Smith) McAlister; and her brothers, Donald, Linwood and Edward.
Barbara’s list of dedication to her community is prodigious: She cooked hot lunch meals for the Chatham Center School from 1957 to 1969, was the Chatham-Stow librarian from 1967 to 2017, served as town of Chatham treasurer from 1982 to 1993, was on Fryeburg Rescue from 1971 to 2004, serving as treasurer for 2 years, and dispatcher for six years.
She was an Avon representative for 12 years, served on the Chatham School Board from 1970 to 1978, was supervisor of the checklist (Town of Chatham) from 1980 to 2012, and was a lifetime member of both the Lovell Historical Society and the Chatham Historical Society, of which she was a charter member. She served simultaneously, holding titles of president, vice-president, treasurer and was the curator in Chatham for over 20 years. In addition, she volunteered at the Saco Valley Fire Association’s annual chicken barbecue for over 20 years.
Barbara’s hobbies and interests included reading, crocheting and genealogy.
She helped to record every gravestone in all the local cemeteries, and researched extensively the Eastman, Smith, McAlister, Charles and Kimball families. She also documented local history in over 40 scrapbooks. She was known far and wide for her beef stew, homemade biscuits and buttermilk donuts as well as her warm home.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her devoted husband Frank; her loving children, Maryann, Linda and Clara; her grandchildren, Cheyainne Cooper, Abraham Cooper, Emily Cooper and Carrie Currier.
Also, her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Lyla, Isaac, Bentley and Brooklyn. She also leaves her sisters, Joyce Parmenter, and Beverly Wight.
In keeping with Barbara’s wishes the family will hold a celebration of life at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds on July 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Specialty Foods Pavilion. Light refreshments will be served.
Donations in Barbara’s name may be made to Chatham Historical Society, Lovell historical Society or Fryeburg Rescue.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg. To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
