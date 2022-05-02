Audrey Barrington of North Conway, N.H., passed away on April 2, 2022.
She was born in May 1929 in Guilford, Conn., and grew up in Connecticut. It was not listed who her parents were.
She was cared for by her maternal grandmother until she was adopted at age 2 by David and Alice Linsley. Audrey’s sister, Ann, was born to David and Alice about two years later.
Audrey planned to be a librarian but before her studies were completed, she met the love of her life Oscar (Barry) Barrington, who was in the Army at the time. They married shortly after, for many years she and her family lived in Imperial, Pa. Audrey moved to Greenville, Maine, to live with her sister, Ann, after her husband’s death.
Audrey had always wondered if she had biological relatives and in 2018 she completed an Ancestry DNA test. She was able to determine who her biological mother and father were as well as many half-siblings on both sides of her family. She connected with two of her sisters, Susan Coombs, of Lovell, Maine, and Joan Lombardo of Stow, Maine.
Audrey moved to Merriman House in North Conway in June 2021 and this became another family. We are grateful for the loving care she received during her time there.
Audrey was loved by everyone who knew her, especially the Bartley family of Greenville. They were instrumental in caring and arranging for Audrey’s move to Maine.
Audrey was predeceased by her husband Oscar; her daughter Cheryl Heinz; and her sister Ann Cover.
She is survived by her son-in-law David Heinz, grandchildren and numerous other relatives. We will miss her cherry, positive personality.
Funeral services were held in Imperial, Pa., where Audrey is buried with her husband and daughter.
