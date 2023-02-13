Athena Lorraine “Tina” Godbey, 57, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2023, after a lengthy battle with chronic illness.
Born on May 15, 1965, in Portsmouth, N.H., to John Dickson IIV and Phyllis Rothwell. Tina grew up in York, Maine where, her love for the ocean blossomed.
In the early 1990s, she married the father of her children, Mark “Spike” Sanchez, of Durham, N.H. They relocated to Plymouth, N.H., where they raised Tina’s favorite people, Matthew, 32, and Molli, 30. Mark and Tina separated in 1999.
Shortly after, Tina met the love of her life, Frank Godbey Jr. of Greenville, South Carolina. The connection that Tina and Frank share continues to model the way as an example of how to love, respect, and care for your partner.
Tina had a passion for cutting hair, and making people feel like their best selves. Tina was the proud owner and operator of Salon 62 in Plymouth for many years. She passionately loved her family, had the nicest garden in the neighborhood, regardless of where she lived, and was regularly found sneaking a treat — or at least a Pepsi.
Tina was predeceased by her father John; her stepmom Colleen and her Stepfather Bob.
She is survived by her mother Phyllis Rothwell; her devoted husband Frank Godbey Jr.; her children Matthew Sanchez and Molli (Sanchez) Ruiter and her son-in-law Abraham Ruiter; brothers, John Dickson IV and Paul Dickson; stepsister Teresa King; stepbrother Christopher Joyce; her niece Kadie Dickson; nephews, Timothy Grover and Chistopher Dickson; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Riley, Connor, McKenna, Mason, and Elle.
Tina’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Mineral Springs for providing her with the best care over the last two years.
Out of respect for Tina’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you pick up the phone, call somebody you love, and remind them that you love them.
