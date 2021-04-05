Arthur R. DeRosa, 90, of Center Conway, N.H., formerly of Lynnfield, Mass., died on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his residence in Center Conway surrounded by family.
Born in Everett on Dec. 19, 1930, he was the son of the late Angelo A. and Marie T. (Renzulli) DeRosa.
Mr. DeRosa was a graduate of Everett High School, Class of 1948, and Burdett Business School in Boston.
He was a Korean War Air Force veteran. Arthur was a retired engineer for Local 4, former owner of West Peabody Speedway, Big Bear Ski Area in Brookline, N.H., and International Clam House in Revere, Mass.
Arthur was the former president of Bonded Concessions of Everett. Arthur was an active member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lynnfield for many years and loved his position as usher on many Sundays. Upon moving to New Hampshire, he joined his daughter on Sundays at First Church of Christ Congregational and formed many new friendships within the community. He especially enjoyed his time spent ushering there as well.
Arthur coached his son in Little League for many years and also coached his daughters in the Girls Youth softball league. Arthur was devoted to his time spent with the youth of his community and was an incredible mentor to many.
The love of his life, Abigail, was the center of his world and Arthur treated her as such, setting an amazing example for many of love and respect for others. We are happy knowing he is now with Abigail and his daughter Erin reunited in heaven.
The family would like to thank the MWV Adult Day Center for helping Arthur over the past year and offering a place for social activities and friends, and Diana from the Veterans and Conway Fire Department for community support and care. We also want to thank the women that came into Arthur’s life to help with his care. These women all showed him love and compassion. Thank you, Cindy, Julie, Terri and Donna for coming in without hesitation and dedicating countless hours to his care. The last few months were made a bit easier because of all of you.
Arthur was the husband of the late Dorothy Abigail (Carleton) DeRosa.
He was the father of Stacey A. DeRosa of Salem, Mass.; Paige S. DeRosa-Walsh and her husband, William, of Haverhill, Mass.; Keith A. DeRosa of Revere; Megan R.A. Croce and her husband, Brian of Center Conway; and the late Erin R. DeRosa.
He was the brother of the late Gwendolyn LoPresti, and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mr. DeRosa was “Papa” to Lindsay Romano, Jared Hillis, Benjamin and Robin Croce and Madison Walsh and the great-grandfather of Abigail Erin Romano.
Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home at 19 Yale Ave. in Wakefield, Mass., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove and Salem Streets in Lynnfield at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody, Mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Veterans Organization or the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.
Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.