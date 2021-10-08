Arthur J. King, 91, a lifetime resident of Conway, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Hanover Hill Heath Care Center in Manchester, N.H.
He was born in Conway on March 26, 1930, and was married to Grace King (who preceded him in death) for 69 years. He was a proud Korean War veteran.
After returning from overseas he served as the Conway Postmaster for over 30 years. He was a charter member and past president of the Mount Washington Valley Stompers.
Arthur was a lifelong active member of the Our Lady of the Mountains Parish serving in many roles and will be remembered for helping out wherever needed — always with a warm smile.
He is survived by his son Arthur J. King and his wife Annmarie, as well as countless nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, Sept. 24, in Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway. Burial followed in Our Lady of the Mountains Cemetery in North Conway, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of the Mountains Parish, 2905 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, NH 03860; Jen’s Friends, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860; or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.