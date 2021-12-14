It is with very heavy hearts and joy-filled memories that we celebrate the life and passing of Aron Roger Drew who died on Oct. 26, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Born on June 4, 1971, and raised in Conway, N.H.
Aron is survived by his mother Sheila Drew; son Mitchell Drew and Ashley Lamar and grandson, Dawson; his daughter, Maria Drew Dyer and husband, Bailey Dyer; grandson Maverick; stepdaughter Amber Drew; brothers Phil Drew and his fiancée, Jeanne Phipps; and Brandon Drew and Anita Shemsedini; nephews, Gage and Mason Drew. Aron also leaves behind the love of his life Michelle Renee and her two granddaughters, Lillyan and Shelbie.
He was predeceased by his father Roger E. Drew.
Aron “Cheaf” was a loving man, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, nephew, cousin and good friend to many.
Aron graduated from Kennet High School. Aron worked for his family business, North Conway Disposal, along his father. Aron then moved north where he found his dream job managing fishing department at LL Cote.
Aron loved his family and friends. Aron loved spending time with his family playing racquet ball, fishing and ping pong. Aron enjoyed spending time with his 4paws dogs Dollie and Rusty.
Aron “Cheaf” Leaves behind a legacy of love, generosity and forgiveness that spans the world. His legacy will continue for generations through those who have been fortunate enough to know him.
Cheaf, you are so incredibly loved and will be missed more than anyone could know. A great light has gone out in this world but an even brighter one will shine in Heaven.
We miss you and love you.
Love, all of us.
Let not your hearts be troubled, Believe in God; believe also in me — John 14:1-4
Special Thanks to all the staff of Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin, N.H.
Due to COVID consideration, service and celebration of life will be held at later date in spring. Service will be at The River Church at 2600 E. Main St. in Center Conway.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donation to N.H. Fish and Game Departments or ASPCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.