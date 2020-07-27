On Thursday, July 22, 2020, Araya Lena Serfes, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 27.
Araya was born in Portland, Maine, and was the beautiful loving daughter of Solona and Johnny Pappy and Bert Serfes and the sister to Odis and Aiden Pappy.
She was an artist at heart. Araya loved music, dancing, swimming, singing, arts, crafts and was on the path to starting her own business in handmade items like soaps and chocolates.
She was very good at making people laugh and to make them happy and feel better in any situation. She loved kids so much and showed unconditional love every single day.
She will be missed by her aunt Miriam Serfes, uncle Skye Stokes and many great aunts uncles and cousins as well as her fiancée Allyssa Allen. She will be missed by so many.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 29, at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway from 5 to 7 p.m.
If you’d like, you can send donations to help with the funeral cost and any leftover proceeds will go to a local pride club in her name.
