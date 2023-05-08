Anthony “Tony” J. Kehoe, 62, of Joshua Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away May 3, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, N.H., after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

Anthony “Tony” J. Kehoe

Born in Danvers, Mass., on Nov. 28, 1960, son of the late Edward Thomas and Dorothy (Brown) Kehoe, he grew up in Danvers and graduated from St. John’s Prep in Danvers. He spent his summers in the Ossipee area for many years prior to moving there 35-plus years ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.