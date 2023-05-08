Anthony “Tony” J. Kehoe, 62, of Joshua Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away May 3, 2023, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord, N.H., after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Danvers, Mass., on Nov. 28, 1960, son of the late Edward Thomas and Dorothy (Brown) Kehoe, he grew up in Danvers and graduated from St. John’s Prep in Danvers. He spent his summers in the Ossipee area for many years prior to moving there 35-plus years ago.
Tony worked as a heavy equipment operator for W.S. Lloyd for many years. He loved operating heavy equipment and tinkering with trucks. Over the years, he was a driver for both J.P. Noonan Transportation and independently with an impeccable CDL record. He also worked locally at both Indian Mound Hardware and Checkers Restaurant.
His quick wit and never ending sense of humor made him a pleasure to work with and resulted in him having many friends in the area that loved spending time with him. Tony was also an avid golfer, skier and fisherman and loved riding his snowmobile and motorcycle around New Hampshire.
Predeceased by his parents, Tony leaves his partner of over 20 years, Andrea Walsh; three daughters, Victoria and Greg Laster of North Las Vegas; Elysia Kehoe of Tempe, Ariz.; and Elizabeth Kehoe of Barrington, N.H.; four sisters, Kathleen Mitchell of Florida; Maureen Artalona of Florida; Patricia Kehoe of Ossipee and Maryellen Brown of Tamworth along with five grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A celebration of life will be planned in the near future.
