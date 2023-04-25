Annette Marie Bates, 83, of Glen, N.H., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, April 21, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
She was born in Camden, N.J., on June 29, 1939, to Ernest Schreiber and Anna Kirchgassner. She worked as a secretary and office manager for various businesses and as a librarian’s assistant at Kennett High School. For a time, she owned and ran the Village Confectionary on Main Street in North Conway.
Annette was very creative, often taking adult education classes to learn new things like cake decorating, macramé and how to cook various cuisines.
She made her own wreaths to decorate the house for Christmas every year, kept a beautiful display of flowers in her yard and flower boxes and created seasonal window displays for the candy store.
She also loved her cats. She would periodically swing by an animal shelter to see the cats, which would sometimes result in her returning home with an older cat she worried would not get adopted otherwise.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Bates; daughters, Sandra Faucett and Sharon Smarzynski and their husbands; stepson, William Bates and wife; grandchildren, Abigail, Ben and Hannah Smarzynski; and Jamari Ross, step-grandchildren, Tricia and Amanda Bates; and three step-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by grandchild Luke Smarzynski, who passed away in infancy; her sister Dolores Taylor; and her parents, Anna and Ernest.
Arrangements are under the care of Furber Funeral Home, Inc., and a graveside service will be held at the cemetery in Glen on Friday, April 28, at 11 a.m.
In remembrance of Annette, the family asks that donations be made to the Bartlett Fire Department or Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg.
