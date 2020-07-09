Anne K. Donahue passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020, at the age of 92. Daughter of Marion P. and John T. Kingsbury, she lived in Needham, Mass., until 10 years old, when her family moved to Bolton, Mass. She graduated from Northfield School for Girls in 1947 and from Westbrook Jr. College in 1949.
Anne and her husband Bob Donahue married in 1950 and moved to Georgetown, Mass., for 18 years before moving to Kingston, N.H. Then in 1977 they bought and moved to Eaton Center, N.H. They restored their home on Foss Mountain and lived there for many years. Anne did Meals on Wheels for eight years, was a supervisor for the town voting check list for over 14 years and also a member of the Conservation Commission.
She enjoyed hiking, weaving and gardening. Anne, along with her hiking partner, located and catalogued about 39 old graveyards in town, and then recorded them with the Graveyard Association in Concord, N.H.
Due to health reasons, in 2000, Anne along with her husband Bob moved off the mountain to Conway. But they left their hearts and love on Foss Mountain. Bob died July 2010.
Anne leaves her brother Robert P. Kingsbury and his wife Lois of Clinton, Mass., and her niece Debra S. Kingsbury of Vershire, Vt. No services planned. A private graveside service will be at a later date.
Both Ann and Bob were supporters of “Defenders of Wildlife,” “Nature Conservancy,” Harvest Hill Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, Maine, and Tomten Farm and Sanctuary in Haverhill, N.H. And will forever be memorialized for their love of all animals, through their thoughtful gifts. Donations may be also be made to “Kid’s Make a Wish Fund."
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
