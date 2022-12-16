Anna S. Hill, 104, of Conway, N.H., died Dec. 13, 2022. at Mineral Springs in North Conway, N.H.
Born in Eaton, N.H., on Sept. 9, 1918, the daughter of Walter and Abbie (Brooks) Stuart, she lived in Conway most of her life.
Mrs. Hill was a longtime member of the Conway Village Congregational Church.
She was the recipient of the Boston Post Cane at the age of 103. The award is presented to the town’s oldest citizen of the towns around New England.
Anna will be greatly missed by her surviving family: Her grandson John F. Lent and his wife, Luz Elena Lent; her great-grandson Robert Russell Lent II; and a son-in-law Robert E. Lent all of White Plains, N.Y.; and a niece Dorothy Guillen and her husband, Pedro, of Haverford, Pa.; and many loving great nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her former husband Warren Hill; a daughter Bonnie Rae-Ann Lent; and four siblings, Howard Stuart, Ruth and her husband, Howard Littlefield; Lena Stuart; and Margaret and her husband, Frank Evans.
Anna was much loved for her spirit and feisty personality and will be deeply missed by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. in the Conway Village Congregational Church in Conway. Burial will be in the Conway Village Cemetery later in the spring.
There will be no visiting hours.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
