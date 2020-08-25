Anna Marie Cataldo, 79, of Albany, N.H., died suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years Vincent James Cataldo on Oct. 6, 2001.
Born in Beverly, Mass., daughter of Rosa Morin and Leo Leck. She and her husband lived in Billerica, Mass., Stratford, Conn., and Franklin, Mass., before moving to Conway, N.H., in 1985. She was a devoted wife, homemaker, nurse’s aide, business owner, loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She was a devoted Catholic and member of Our Lady of The Mountains Parish. She was a member of The Red Hats Society where she truly enjoyed many functions and events, spending time with the lovely ladies of this sisterhood organization. She proudly wore her red hat and purple attire while sharing lots of laughs and good times among her very close friends.
“Nana Anna,” as she was referred to by her grandkids, just loved making grandkid time an adventure; from rock hunting to bird watching on her back porch and even camping in the driveway. No one ever went hungry at Nana Anna’s house because she just loved to cook. Her homemade pastas, tomato sauces and various made-from-scratch pies were just a few of everyone’s favorites. She enjoyed walks in the woods, blueberry picking, gardening, crossword puzzles and Sudoku to “keep the mind sharp” as she’d say.
She is survived by her loving and devoted partner of the past 10 years Rick Mancuso; her sister Janice; her children, Rosemarie Ann Cataldo; James Michael Cataldo and wife, Robyn; and Paul Anthony Cataldo and Diana Jean Cataldo; her grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Isaiah, Joshua, Mateo, Marc, Annalise and Haley; her brother-in-law Rev. David W. Franklin; her sister-in-law Gail M. Hanagan and husband, Bill.
Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.