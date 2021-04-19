Ann Elizabeth (neé Joudrey) Wilcox, 87, of North Conway, N.H., passed away on April 17, 2021.
Born in Worcester, Mass., to Grover and Grace Joudrey she grew up in Shrewsbury Mass., graduating from the local high school before attending and graduating Framingham State Teacher’s College.
She lived in Marlboro, Mass., for 30 years and taught at the Jonathan Maynard school in Shrewsbury, before making the move to the Fuller Middle school in Framingham, Mass., guiding, and inspiring young students for 29 years.
In 1991 with her devoted husband by her side, Ann made the move to North Conway, where she was an active member of the community. Continuing her work of service, Ann volunteered her time at the Conway Library, Memorial Hospital, and St. Margaret’s Anglican Church. She was also an avid skier and an active member of the Massachusetts Ski Club in Glen.
Ann is remembered not just for her love of teaching, but her zest for travel, having visited Switzerland, Italy and Austria numerous times.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years John Wilcox and her beloved beagles.
A public viewing will be held at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway on Wednesday, April 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church on April 24 at 11 a.m.
