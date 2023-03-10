It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Anita (Nudd) Cameron, 68, of West Ossipee, N.H., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.

Anita (Nudd) Cameron

Anita was born March 31, 1954, in North Conway, N.H., the daughter of the late Wallace R. Nudd Sr., and Priscilla (Eldridge) Nudd. She was a lifelong resident of West Ossipee and attended Ossipee Central School, Center Ossipee, N.H., and was a 1972 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H., where she enjoyed and excelled on the varsity softball and basketball teams.

