It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Anita (Nudd) Cameron, 68, of West Ossipee, N.H., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, N.H.
Anita was born March 31, 1954, in North Conway, N.H., the daughter of the late Wallace R. Nudd Sr., and Priscilla (Eldridge) Nudd. She was a lifelong resident of West Ossipee and attended Ossipee Central School, Center Ossipee, N.H., and was a 1972 graduate of Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, N.H., where she enjoyed and excelled on the varsity softball and basketball teams.
Following high school, Anita coached and umpired at Kingswood Regional High School. Anita coached the Tamworth Brett School softball and basketball teams, as well as, coaching and playing in the White Mountain Women’s Softball League for the towns of West Ossipee and Tamworth, N.H.
Besides being an avid sports fan, she loved the Boston Red Sox and admired Jim Rice and also the New England Patriots. Anita was a longtime member of the Ossipee Valley Bible Church, now known as, CrossRoads Church, where she served as treasurer.
Anita was the manager of Remick Bros. “The Other Store” in Tamworth and the North Sandwich Store for 35 years.
Family, friends and church were very important to Anita. She loved making people happy and helping others. She will be remembered for always having a smile on her face. Anita will be forever missed.
Anita was the widow of Bruce Cameron and is survived by her siblings, Wallace “Curly” Nudd, Jr. and his wife, Jane, of Effingham, N.H.; Vivian “Sis” Valley and her recently deceased husband, Bobby Valley, of Ossipee, N.H.; Maureen Boisvert and her husband, Richard, of Chichester, N.H.; Joanna “Joy” Boisvert and her husband, Bob, in Loudon, N.H.; Phyllis Nudd of West Ossipee, N.H.; and Yuleander “Holly” Morrill and her husband, Glenn, of Lillington, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Lord Funeral Home at 50 Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H. A funeral will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at the CrossRoads Church at 2220 Route 16 in West Ossipee. A burial will be held later in the spring in the Ossipee Valley Cemetery in West Ossipee.
Donations in her memory may be made to the CrossRoads Church, P.O. Box 576, West Ossipee, NH 03890 or to the Mountain View Community, Activities Department, 93 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Our family would like to thank the Mountain View Community staff for the kind, loving and compassionate care they gave to Anita during the years she was a resident on Mount Shaw. We will be forever grateful.
