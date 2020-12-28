Angelo Santa Maria, 96, of Center Conway, N.H., passed away at his home on Dec. 23, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1924, at North Conway Hospital to Nicolas and Angelina Santa Maria, residence of Redstone, N.H., where his father worked as an artisan making stone carvings.
Angelo graduated from Kennett High School in 1944.
He was involved with the ski patrol on Cranmore Mountain for four years during and after high school. Then he served two years in the Army and returned to settle in Conway, N.H.
He worked for Flowerland Florist, which is where he met his wife Pauline. Later, he worked for A&P grocery store where he became a meat cutter.
In 1957, he married Pauline Charles of Fryeburg, Maine. They moved to Center Conway, N.H., where they still reside. They were involved in the White Mountain Snowmobile Club for several years.
In 1972, Angelo bought the A&P store in Bridgton, Maine, and it became the Bridgton AG which he ran until he retired in 1989.
Angelo enjoyed traveling with his wife, friends and family. He and Pauline went to Spain in 1977 along with two of his brothers and their wives Luis (wife Mary) and Ribelde (wife Blanche) to visit their fathers family.
For several years after retirement he and Pauline would go to Myrtle Beach for the month of March where they met up with friends. They also traveled to Las Vegas, Arizona, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Niagara Falls, Florida, New York City, Ellis Island and Washington, D.C.
He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, Luis, Ribelde and Nicholas and his sister Liberty.
He is survived by his wife Pauline; daughter Andrea Peno-Westhaver (husband Kenneth); son Michael Santa Maria (wife Debra); granddaughters, Leah Peno, Amanda Hoffman (husband Noah) and Aimee Herlihy (husband TJ); 10 great-grandchildren, six nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made to the Center Conway Fire Department, 1593 E. Main St., Center Conway, NH 03813.
We wish to thank Visiting Nurses/Hospice Care and Timberland Home Care for their care, love and support.
Graveside service will be held in the spring.
