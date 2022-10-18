Mrs. Amy Rebecca Haney, more affectionately known as “Becky” or “Grammy,” passed peacefully in Ossipee, N.H., on Saturday Oct 15, 2022, where she lived and worked most of her life.
Becky was the daughter of Charles and Amy Locke of North Conway, N.H., and the wife of Lawrence Haney of Water Village, all of whom have predeceased her.
Born on Dec. 28, 1932, in Dundee, N.H., she spent her childhood in the Conway area, graduated from Kennett High School in 1950, and moved to Water Village, where she would then raise her son Keith and her daughter Patricia, with her husband Lawrence, by her side.
Not only did Becky give her all in raising her children, she provided a home filled with caring and delicious home grown, home-cooked meals, and loved working in her gardens. She also worked long hours at the Carroll County/Mount View Nursing Home caring for the elderly and as well as managed the Dime Store in Wolfeboro, N.H., for many years until it closed.
Becky leaves behind many who loved her…Her son, Keith (and wife Ree) of Moultonborough, N.H., and their two daughters Jenni (and husband Josh) Armstrong and Melissa (and husband Brian) Veroneau, and their children.
Also surviving are her daughter Patricia Haney; and her sons Saoul and Shavaar and their daughters. Becky had five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews who will remember her dearly. She was particularly close to Sharon Locke of Conway, N.H., who was always willing to add a helping hand with kindness.
In her life, she also suffered the losses of her dear husband Lawrence; her granddaughter Kelly; her great-grandson Shavaar; along with her siblings, Lawrence, Bunny, Leo, Ida and Charlie. Her remaining sister Mary Irish, along with her husband the Rev. Robert Irish, lives nearby in Hiram, Maine.
We will all miss her smile, good-natured ribbing and her passion for home and family.
A memorial service will be held at the Water Village Community Church on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception downstairs.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mount View Nursing Home Recreation Fund, 10 County Farm Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Mount View Nursing home held a special place in Becky’s heart and we cannot thank them and the Hospice organization enough for all they do every day. They are truly saints.
