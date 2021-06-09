Amy C. Gardner, longtime assistant librarian at the Conway Public Library, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Golden View Health Care Center in Meredith, N.H., on June 5, 2021 at the age of 94.
Born in 1926 in Portland, Maine, Amy was the daughter of Vernley R. Thomas and Clara Ellen, née McNamee.
She lived most of her childhood in Bucksport, Maine, later moving to South Portland for her last two years of high school. She attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1948 with a degree in chemistry.
She worked in the lab at Maine Medical Center in Portland for several years, and while there she met C. Robert Gardner of Haverhill, Mass., who was serving in the Marine Corps. They married in 1953 and moved to Camp Lejeune, N.C.
When Robert left the service a couple of years later, they settled in North Windham, Maine, where they had four children. They moved to Claremont, N.H., in 1966 and then to Conway, N.H., in 1968.
Amy taught in a private kindergarten at “The Brown Church” in Conway Village for a few years, and then she began working at the Conway Public Library, where she remained for more than 30 years.
Amy was predeceased by her husband and by her brother, Fred Thomas.
She is survived by her four children, Tracy Gardner of Conway; Robert Gardner of Conway; Ellen MacDonald of New London, N.H.; and Peter Gardner and his wife, Sandra, of Cobb Island, Md.; and by her grandchildren, Nat MacDonald and his wife, Nicole, of Sanford, Maine; Todd MacDonald of Conway; Kira Palmer and her husband, Scott, of Conway; and Sam Conger and wife, Abby, of Freedom, N.H.
A funeral service will be held at St. Margaret of Scotland Anglican Church in Conway on Wednesday June 23, at 11 a.m.
A small reception will be held in the basement of the church following the service. All are welcome.
The committal will be at Conway Village Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
