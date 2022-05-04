Almeda Ann Quint, 80, of Wildwood, Fla., formerly of Conway, N.H., passed away at her home on Jan. 30, 2022.
Almeda was born on April 27, 1941, in Stewartstown, N.H., daughter of the late Burnham E. Quint Sr. and Rebecca (Allen) Quint.
Almeda graduated from Kennett High School, Class of 1959. After graduation, she went on to receive her license in cosmetology in Portland, Maine, where she met her former husband, Bob Burris, who was stationed at Brunswick Naval Base.
During their marriage of 39 years, prior to moving to Florida, they resided in the Mount Washington Valley raising their two daughters. During that time, she worked at various companies in retail and office administration. In 1984, they moved to Florida where she could enjoy the sunshine and the beach, which she called her happy place.
Almeda will be remembered not only for being a very private and independent woman, but she was also a talented gardener. Her love of gardening was evident in her beautiful and abundant flower gardens. Almeda had a natural eye for interior decorating and not to mention her delicious chocolate and peanut butter fudge.
Almeda was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Along with her parents, Almeda was predeceased by her sister, Isla Pryputniewicz; and brothers, George O. Quint, Roger B. Quint and Brian L. Quint.
Almeda is survived by her two daughters, Connie (Larry) Wright of Torrington, Conn.; and Lynn Burris of Conway, N.H.; sisters, Eleanor (Robert) Bryant and Charlene St. Laurent; brother Burnham E. (Rhoda) Quint Jr., all of the Mount Washington Valley; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Hillary (Derek) Mitchell, and sons, Laurence and Zachary, of Bush, La.; Heidi (Justin) Putnam and daughter Olivia of Torrington, Conn.; Tanya Marquis and son, Christopher, of Conway, N.H.; Steven (Jessica) Marquis III and children, EdynRose and Griffin of Redstone, N.H.; and, her aunt Gertrude (Syd) Bennett of Granby, Conn. also several cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
