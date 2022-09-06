Allyn N. Hodge, 79, of Laconia, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with his wife, Eileen, by his side after a brief courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Wolfeboro, N.H., to Eugene and Myrtle Hodge.
He attended Ossipee Elementary School in Center Ossipee, N.H, and graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., Class of 1961. Allyn enlisted in the National Guard after high school.
He completed the Pratt and Whitney apprenticeship program in Mass. and eventually returned to New Hampshire and worked for GE for 29 years.
Allyn is survived by his wife of 35 years, Eileen (O'Connor) Hodge; his daughter Tracey Hall of Tamworth, N.H.; son Seth A. Hodge and his companion, Jess Bohan, of Laconia; a grandson Dexter Huppe of Boston; sisters-in law, Alice Hodge of Enfield, Conn., and Patricia Hodge of Port Charlotte Fla.; nieces, Sherry Brewer, Shelley Dabek and Wendy Hodge of Connecticut; and Kristen of Massachusetts; and Sandra of Arizona.
He was grateful to great friends, Rich and Denise Landry for all their help.
He is also survived by cousins in Virginia and Maine.
He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Myrtle Langley Hodge; his son Steven E. Hodge; his brothers, Wayne of Connecticut and Gary of Port Charlotte Fla.; many aunts and uncles.
Allyn had a great smile and was a gentleman to all.
Allyn’s services will be at Moultonville Methodist Church on Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, N.H., on Friday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., burial to follow at the Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
