Alice “Jane” Tschudi ter Kuile, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 77 after a long illness, was born on May 30, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Betty and Wilbur Tschudi.
Jane is survived by her loving husband, Roger ter Kuile; and sister-in-law, Margot Tatum; her brother William Frederick Tschudi and his wife, Barbara; her sister, Carol Lynn Tschudi Davis and her husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jane attended Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, N.J., graduating in 1964. She pursued a career in banking until her 2005 retirement as a Branch manager/assistant vice president of Columbia Savings Bank in Midland Park, N.J.
Jane married Roger on April 23, 1988, and they lived in Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., until their retirement. While in New Jersey, she served as a deacon for the Ho-Ho-Kus Community Church, was a board member of the Bergen Council of Girl Scouts, a Rotarian with the Hackensack, N.J., chapter and a member of the Ho-Ho-Kus Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
After her retirement to Center Ossipee, N.H., she became involved with numerous local organizations, including the Ossipee Garden Club, Ossipee Main Street Program, Ossipee Valley Rotary club, Budget Committee, Supervisors of the Checklist, and a Ossipee Library Trustee. In 2015, Jane was presented Rotary’s Paul Harris award and in 2017 was recognized as Ossipee’s Citizen of the Year.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s name may be made to Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center in Conway, N.H., Ossipee Valley Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, the Ossipee Public Library or the Ossipee garden club.
