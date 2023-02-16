Alice “Jane” Tschudi ter Kuile, who passed away on Feb. 11, 2023, at the age of 77 after a long illness, was born on May 30, 1946 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Betty and Wilbur Tschudi.

Jane is survived by her loving husband, Roger ter Kuile; and sister-in-law, Margot Tatum; her brother William Frederick Tschudi and his wife, Barbara; her sister, Carol Lynn Tschudi Davis and her husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews.

