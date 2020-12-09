Albert R. Dutton, 79, of Tamworth, N.H., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in The House of Comfort, Presque Isle, Maine, where he was close to his son Fred.
Al was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Winchester, Mass., the son of the late Albert R. Dutton Sr. and Margaret (Thorn) Dutton.
He served in the Army from 1962 to 1968. He later retired from the Army National Guard with the rank of SGT.
Al had lived in New Hampshire as a young child and later lived in Freedom, N.H., where he and his wife lived for nine years. They later moved to Montana where he lived for 12 years and worked for the Corvallis School District as Head of Maintenance. For the past 30 years he lived in Tamworth.
He worked as a carpenter for many years and also worked as grounds maintenance at Camp Calumet for 20 years. He was a member of the Ossipee Valley Lodge F&AM in Ossipee for more than 50 years where he also had served as Past Master. He was also a member of the Eastern Star, now known and the Ellacoya Chapter for more than 50 years where he had served as Past Patron.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shirley (Loud) Dutton of Tamworth; a son Fred Dutton of Presque Isle, Maine; and a granddaughter Karen Dutton.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Dec. 13, at noon in the Tamworth Congregational Church in Tamworth. Burial will be in the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
Donations in his memory may be made to the House of Comfort, 98 Green Hill Road, Presque Isle, ME 04769 or to the Tamworth Congregational Church, Tamworth, NH 03886.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory please, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.