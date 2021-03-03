Agnes R. Birch (known as “Aggie” to all her friends and customers) was born in Brownfield, Maine, the third of 10 children to the Blake clan in August 1933.
There is no single moment that anyone in our family can recall her uttering a complaint, well only unless it was the black flies that “chewed her to pieces” while she worked in the gardens in the spring or the 100+ degree heat in her greenhouse where she “thought to God she’d perish!”
But no complaints about growing up in a family with little, or even having to leave home at 14 so she could attend high school. She lived with and worked for another family to earn room and board while she attended both Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High School, graduating with intentions to pursue a teaching career. Heaven had a different idea which brought her to North Conway just out of high school to help a young widower, Charlie Birch, with four small children (Faye, Mary, Charlie Jr. and Mike).
Several years later they were married, and two daughters were born (Terry and Brenda) to the family. Mom and Dad owned and operated several small businesses and worked seven days a week from sunrise well into the night which included the Market Garden which was located next to the Dairy Queen across from the drive-in (a wonderful fruit and produce business surrounded by gardens where old-fashioned candy sticks, ice cream novelties and honey in combs to mention but a few were offered too); the Market Garden greenhouse located next to the Briarcliff (where every imaginable variety of seedling was planted and transplanted solely by Mom’s green hands — some people have only green thumbs); the vacation cottages and turn of the century boarding house turned apartment building where the Muddy Moose is now located, and Dad’s first business the Sunoco service station across from the Red Jacket (from where everyone in town would also come to buy their Christmas trees, pumpkins and cider, and seedlings (there was no color petunia that Mom didn’t offer!) which she later turned into the Fruit Pit (a play on words because that portion of the original station was the “pit” where cars’ oil was changed). In addition to produce, she sold over 30 varieties of delicious homemade jams.
Despite having such a demanding work life (that she actually really enjoyed!), a healthy home-cooked dinner was always promptly on the table every night. Mom also baked regularly, made incredible soups and canned their own vegetables and spaghetti sauce. She was admired also for her knitting, especially her gorgeous sweaters!
With the patience of a saint, she was kind and generous to EVERYONE and rarely raised her voice. She actually whistled all day. A better model for virtue could not be imagined nor a better teacher by example especially for humility and a good work ethic.
The very happiest times for Mom was being with her family, especially enjoying picnics, sitting by a lazy bend of the Saco River to enjoy the quiet, and walking in the woods (looking for May flowers or Lady Slippers, and imagining the Native American feet that walked the same steps on that land before us). Salt of the earth.
It is with great sorrow that her life with us here on earth ended Sunday, February 28 but with great joy that her eternal life has begun with our Lord. We will be together again; Love does not die.
Aggie was predeceased by her husband, Charles Birch; her daughters, Faye Allan and Mary Mitchum; and her son Michael Birch.
She is survived by her son Charles Birch Jr. and her daughters, Terry Birch and Brenda Berky; grandchildren, Steve Allan, Rob Allan, Brad Allan, Peter Allan, Lisa Mitchem, Brian Mitchum, Elizabeth Cadorette, Lynn Norbury, Brittany Turkaj, Molly Rego and Ned Berky; nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral Mass this week. Burial with a celebration of her life will be at a later date when the pandemic is under better control. We look forward to sharing time and good memories with friends and community for whom she was special.
In the meantime, we encourage all to contribute to a charity in her honor, such as the Gibson Center, Jen’s Friends, or the American Heart Association.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
