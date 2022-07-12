Nancy Ellen Johnson Wogman of Cromwell, Conn., died on July 9, 2022 at the age of 76. She was born on May 13, 1946, in Swampscott, Mass., to the late Karl and Bernice (Denmeyer) Johnson. She attended schools in Swampscott, Mass., and graduated from Swampscott High School in 1964. She graduated in 1968 from Upsala College with a degree in Sociology.
Nancy retired in 2018 as the Affiliate Director of Finance of the Future Problem Solving Program of Connecticut, Inc. Prior to that, she served as the Affiliate Director of Administration for FPSP of Connecticut, an educational organization dedicated to preparing Connecticut’s students for the future by teaching them essential problem solving skills. It is an affiliate of the International Future Problem Solving Program. On the International level, Nancy has served on the Board of Trustees as the Technology Representative as well as their president.
Previously, Nancy served as Christian Education Director at Bethany Lutheran Church, Director of the Children First Initiative in Meriden and Director of Programs at the Connecticut Academy for Education in Mathematics, Science & Technology. She also spent six years as Public Relations Director at Lutheran Service Association of New England, Inc.
In these positions she produced newsletters, brochures, and press releases, coordinated the production of a videotape, spoke at conferences, coordinated annual funding appeals and conferences, collaborated with business, industry, government, and educational institutions and community organizations and trained and developed a network of volunteers.
Nancy also taught elementary school, preschool and had been active for 40 years in many civic and church-related volunteer activities. She was also past-president of the Cromwell Rotary Club. From 1989-93 she served as president of New England Women of the ELCA and also held many chapter positions with Lutheran Brotherhood and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.
In her retirement she held a variety of offices in local organizations, such as Green Mountain Conservation Group, Windsock Village Corp. and the Ladies Guild of First Christian Church of Freedom.
One of her joys in retirement was learning to quilt, and she made many for her family as well as donating them to the babies at Memorial Hospital as part of the ministry of First Christian Church.
She is survived by her husband, the Rev. Lawrence Wogman of Cromwell, Conn; her daughter, Kristen Baron and her husband Jonathan Baron of Trumbull, Conn,, her sons, Peter Wogman and his wife Stephine of New Haven, Conn., and Andrew Wogman and his wife Rachelle of Allentown, Pa.; her granddaughters, Rachel and Kylah Baron and Kaylee Wogman and grandsons, Isaiah and Elijah Wogman.
She is further survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Bagnall and her husband, the Rev. Ronald Bagnall and their children, Karin Bagnall, Jon Mark Bagnall, David Bagnall, and Sarah Farrow, many cousins, and other relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Nancy was predeceased by brother, Stephen Johnson.
Nancy loved being a pastor’s wife and filling those varied roles, volunteering where needed, and caring for her brother, Steve, but most of all she treasured her family and making memories with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Saturday morning, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. The service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church, 50 Court Street, Cromwell, Conn., at 11 am. The officiant will be Rev. Dr. Paul Krampitz. Burial of her ashes will take place at the Bethany Lutheran Church Memorial Garden followed by a reception in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 50 Court St., Cromwell, CT, 06416, Mosaic, Sebethe Drive, Cromwell, CT 06416 or Camp Calumet, P.O. Box 236, West Ossipee, NH 03890.
To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
