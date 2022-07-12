BRIDGTON, Maine — Guy C. Purinton, 68, of Sweden. Maine, graciously passed away in his sleep on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Guy passed away at Bridgton hospital after a long, courageous battle with COPD.
Born on July 14, 1953 in Connecticut to Audrey and Clifford Purinton. Guy attended and graduated from Fryeburg Academy.
In 1988, Guy and his second wife, Cheryl, welcomed their only daughter, Kirstie.
Guy then went on to meet and marry his spouse of 28 years, Miranda Smith. Miranda and Guy welcomed their only son, Nicholas Purinton, in 1995.
Guy was the plant superintendent for Baileys Manufacturing in Fryeburg, Maine before ultimately switching career paths and becoming a project manager at Dearborn.
He lived his adult life in Sweden, Maine, in the house he built. He enjoyed hunting, shooting and reloading. He supported the second amendment, the NRA and local fish and game. He enjoyed watching the birds, spending time with their dog Suzy and being around family. Guy had a terrible cheesy sense of humor adored by his children and Facebook friends. His daily good morning messages and contagious positive attitude was loved and looked forward to daily by friends and family!
Guy is survived by his wife, Miranda Purinton of Sweden, Maine; his daughter Kirstie and her mother Cheryl Marshall; his mother-in-law Martha Smith, brother John and sisters Linda and Cindy; sisters-in-law Melanie and Melissa, as well as brothers-in-law Fabian and Fred. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. As well as his dog Suzy and grand-dog CocoBear.
Guy is predeceased by his mother Audrey Purinton, father Clifford Purinton and his son Nicholas Purinton.
Service arrangements for Guy are as follows; Graveside services, where Guy and his son will be laid to rest at Lovell No. 4 Cemetery at 4 p.m on his birthday, July 14. A celebration of life will follow with food, friends and fellowship at the Lovell VFW. There will be no visitation held before services.
Guy lived a long, full life and was loved by so many people. He was intelligent, hilarious and had a way of always seeing the good in people and situations. If you would like to join family and friends in sharing stories of how Guy impacted your life we invite you to attend his memorial services.
Until we all meet again, be a good kid. We've got it from here.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com
