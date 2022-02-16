Born Feb. 27, 1929, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, Ernest Arthur Perry spent the first part of his life in the Bartlett area.
In 1941 he moved with his mother, Violet Loring, two brothers, Stanley and Robert, and two sisters, Barbara and Carol, to Center Ossipee, where he attended Ossipee High School. He excelled in most of his classes but his passion was playing basketball for the school team.
After graduating in 1945 and thinking of becoming a teacher, he attended Plymouth State College for two semesters and then for two years worked on the road crew for the state of New Hampshire.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1947 and along with with wife and four sons, traveled up and down the East Coast to different duty stations until his retirement in 1967 at the rank of E7 Engineman Chief.
After retiring, he returned home to Center Ossipee, and tried his hand in numerous fields including maintenance at Huggins Hospital and maintenance at Mt. Whittier Ski Area. He even ran the CITGO filling station (now D & A Auto Body) in Center Ossipee until 1969, when he moved to Florida, making his home in the Live Oak area until his passing Feb. 4, 2022.
He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Gwendolyn (Knox); his second wife, Emma (Chancellor); his son Gary Perry of Center Ossipee; and son Vincent Perry of Norfolk, Va.
He is survived by his sons Keith Perry of Center Ossipee, and Dennis Perry of Live Oak, Fla. Also, granddaughters Jennifer Barrios and Kimberly Perry, both of Florida, Stephany Perry of Virginia, Sara Perry of Minnesota, his only grandson, Kyle Knox, of Washington, and seven great-grandchildren.
A spring ceremony will be planned in the Knox Cemetery.
