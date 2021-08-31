Warren "Joe" A. Lundin's family invites his friends to join in a celebration of his life at a memorial service to be held in the barn on Sunday, Sept. 5, at noon at the Russell-Colbath House property on the Kancamagus Highway in Albany, N.H. This is a new location.
We look forward to sharing our memories with his friends and relatives followed by a light lunch where more memories can be shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.