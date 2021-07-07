Please join us for the celebration of the life of Elaine C. Henriksen at the Chickville Church at 62 Chickville Road in Ossipee, N.H., on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service will be held outside of the church so please bring a chair. In case of inclement weather, it will be held inside the church. Light refreshments will follow the service.

