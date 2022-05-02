There will be a celebration of life for Denis Gingues on Saturday, May 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at White Mountain Chalet Caterers at 161 E. Milan Road in Berlin, N.H. Please join the family in sharing memories and celebrating a life filled with accomplishments, community, and impact, as we remember Denis Gingues. Friends and family members are welcome to recount memories and share with one another. There will be a hot lunch buffet. Please RSVP by May 13, 2022, to this event so the family can get a rough idea of how many will be in attendance.

