There will be a celebration of life for Dee McClave on Saturday, Aug 26, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Church in North Conway, N.H. Following the service there will be a reception at The Wildcat Tavern in Jackson, N.H., from noon to 2 p.m. Please RSVP for the reception to Rsvpmom11@gmail.com no later than Aug. 11. Donations in memory of Dee may be made to the Jackson Community Association (tinyurl.com/jacksoncommunityassociation).
