It is with heavy hearts his family announces the passing of Bart Bachman on May 28, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Bart was born on May 18, 1954, in Louisville, Ky. At a young age, his family moved to Albany, Ga., and settled a few years later in Orlando, Fla.
As a child, Bart was an avid sports enthusiast. He started his writing career at the Edgewater High School newspaper. His natural writing talent landed him a part-time writing position at the Orlando Sentinel during his senior year covering high school sports. His career continued at several other papers in Florida before moving to North Conway, N.H. He started writing for The Conway Daily Sun in the early 1990s, and quickly became part of the Sun family.
New Hampshire is where his life became complete when he met the love of his life — Betty (Day) Bachman. For 43 years, Bart and Betty shared life, love, ups, downs, heartache and happiness. Love so deep and so pure is so rare. You could see it and feel it whenever or wherever you saw them together — priceless!
Bart had a sweet and kind heart and was dearly loved by many. His family misses him deeply, but feel blessed to have been part of his life and grateful for the time together. The family's love is eternal.
The family would like to thank the medical professionals who cared for Bart throughout his illness. The compassion they showed provided us with great comfort. A huge thank you to Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation for the assistance you provide to cancer patients in the Conway area, and all you did to help Bart’s family. At Bart’s request, there will be no public funeral services. Memorial donations in his honor can be made to Jen Friends.
