With immigrant families pouring into town to work in the mills, and a new state law forcing the entire town to bear the cost of any new schools within its boundaries, Conway Village built a new grammar school in 1886. It was erected on Main Street beside the village church. For a quarter-century each of its four rooms accommodated the equivalent of two grades, often with more than 30 students to a room.
The town had just paid off its last debts in March 1911 when the school meeting voted to raise $10,000 for a “new” Conway Village school. In actuality, they merely jacked up the 1886 school, dragged it to the back of the lot, spun it 90 degrees, and dropped it on a new granite foundation. They also added a two-room ell in the back.
The renovations to the “new” school, which still had no electricity but did boast central heat, were finished in January of 1912. Meanwhile, students were taught in various impromptu locations, including the Conway Opera House on Washington Street and the 1910-vintage precinct building, which stood 60 yards from the school. Once the enlarged school opened, a campaign began to fill it up by introducing higher grades, and one was added each year. By the fall of 1916 the six-room school was again chock full, with two grades to a room, and the first class of Conway High School graduated in the spring of 1917. The push for a separate high school was already well underway by then.
Renamed Conway Junior High by 1961, the old school contained only the seventh and eighth grades from Conway and sending towns. More than 180 students filled those six rooms. There were only five subjects: French, math, science, social studies and English. The latter two seemed to be valued more highly than they are today, because there were two teachers for different levels of those subjects. The second level of social studies was taught upstairs in the old precinct building, which was also the venue for the itinerant music teacher, Jeanne Henning. For optimal academic efficiency and efficacy, that unfragmented, undiluted core curriculum may have represented the golden era of local education.
In 1964, the school district scabbed a modernistic junior high onto the side of Kennett High School, clashing with its Greek Revival architecture. The old junior high, where three generations of Conway Village kids had been educated, endured the customary indignity of schools that were once the object of great community pride.
After decades of abuse and neglect it was turned over to the precinct, and in 1996, the fire department burned it down for practice. The historical society managed to save and restore the 1910 precinct building, which now stands on the site of the old school, and Ray Lord’s barn was dragged back beside it to make way for a new fire station. Maybe peripatetic preservation is better than none at all.
