By Sienna Kaplan-Thompson
Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center in collaboration with the Gibson Center will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Gibson Center, located at 14 Grove St. in North Conway, today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The clinic is open to the public as well as to patrons of the Gibson Center.
To register ahead of time, go to the health center’s website at whitemountainhealth.org and fill out the form on the homepage. You can also call the Gibson Center to register, at (603) 356-3231 or walk in any time during the clinic.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and booster shots will be available. Pfizer is an option for anyone age 5 and older, and Moderna for those age 18 and older.
You will not be charged for your COVID vaccination.
COVID-19 vaccination and boosters are also available to health center patients at their regularly scheduled appointments. Patients can call to schedule a vaccination appointment at (603) 447-8900. Transportation assistance is available.
“We have many patients who have become extremely sick from COVID during this pandemic, including people who are younger and were perfectly healthy before contracting the virus. Some of my patients have symptoms from COVID that have lasted for months, making daily life really difficult for them,” said Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross. “These vaccines are the best way to make sure that if you get COVID, it’ll just be a mild illness that passes quickly.”
A booster shot is recommended for everyone 5 years and older whose second Pfizer or Moderna shot was at least 5 months ago, or who had the Johnson & Johnson shot at least 2 months ago.
Adults 50 and older, and anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine for both their first shot and booster, may also get a second booster shot if it’s been at least 4 months since their first booster.
A second booster is also recommended for people 12 and over who are moderately and severely immunocompromised. Talk to your provider if you have any questions about the recommended vaccine schedule for your particular health situation.
The Gibson Center for Senior Services is located at 14 Grove St. in North Conway Village, across from the North Conway Community Center. The Gibson Center serves congregate lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, and has a thrift store that’s open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Many other programs, excursions, and classes are available — check gibsoncenter.org/newsletter for monthly schedules and menus.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located at 298 White Mountain Highway, just north of Conway Village on Route 16, and offers comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, family planning, substance abuse treatment, and support services.
The health center is a non-profit that exists to ensure that everyone in our community can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the health center, go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
Sienna Kaplan-Thompson is director of communications and development at White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway.
