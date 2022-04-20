CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Tuesday, April 26, from 1-4 p.m., and on Thursday, April 28, from 9 a.m.-noon.
The clinics are open to the public as well as to patients of the health center.
To register ahead of time, go to the health center’s website at whitemountainhealth.org and fill out the form on the homepage. You can also call ahead to register, at (603) 447-8900 or walk in any time during the clinic.
Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and booster shots will be available. Pfizer is an option for anyone aged 5 and older, and Moderna for those aged 18 and older. You will not be charged for your COVID vaccination. Anyone who has insurance is asked to bring their health insurance card so that the health center can be reimbursed for administering the vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination and boosters are also available to health center patients at their regularly scheduled appointments. Patients can call to schedule a vaccination appointment at (603) 447-8900.
Transportation assistance is available, including gas cards if needed.
“We have many patients who have become extremely sick from COVID during this pandemic, including people who are younger and were perfectly healthy before contracting the virus. Some of my patients have symptoms from COVID that have lasted for months, making daily life really difficult for them,” said Nurse Practitioner Deborah Cross. “These vaccines are the best way to make sure that if you get COVID, it’ll just be a mild illness that passes quickly.”
A booster shot is recommended for everyone 12 years and older whose second Pfizer or Moderna shot was at least 5 months ago, or who had the Johnson & Johnson shot at least 2 months ago. Adults 50 and older, and anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine for both their first shot and booster may also get a second booster shot if it’s been at least 4 months since their first booster.
A second booster is also recommended for people 12 and older who are moderately and severely immunocompromised.
Talk to your provider if you have any questions about the recommended vaccine schedule for your particular health situation.
White Mountain Community Health Center is located at 298 White Mountain Highway, just north of Conway Village on Route 16, and offers comprehensive primary care to men, women and children, including dental care, family planning, substance abuse treatment and support services.
The health center is a non-profit that exists to ensure that everyone in our community can access high-quality health care, regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the health center, go to whitemountainhealth.org or call (603) 447-8900.
White Mountain Community Health is not the only location where a vaccination clinic is planned for next week.
The Pope Memorial Library of North Conway, in partnership with the N.H. Division of Public Health Services, will be holding a COVID-19 Mobile Clinic Friday, Apr. 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available for free to the public, anyone ages 5 and up. No insurance information will be required.
For any questions regarding the mobile vaccine clinic, contact the Pope Memorial Library at (603) 356-2961, email at staff@PopeLibraryNH.org or go to the library website at popelibrarynh.org.
COVID-19 vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and doctor’s offices. In addition, vaccines are available to the public at Memorial Hospital on Wednesdays by appointment only from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., by calling (603) 356-5472 or going to vaccine.mainehealth.org.
