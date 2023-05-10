race start wide.jpg

Runners set off at the 2019 Whitaker Wander 5k starting line. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center will host the annual Whitaker Wander 5k on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m.

Runners and walkers will wend their way through the trails of North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on the 5k course. be followed by a 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m.  WMWV will be live broadcasting and there will be hula hooping, prizes and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.