CONWAY — White Mountain Community Health Center will host the annual Whitaker Wander 5k on Saturday, May 20, at 9 a.m.
Runners and walkers will wend their way through the trails of North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on the 5k course. be followed by a 1-mile Kids’ Fun Run at 10 a.m. WMWV will be live broadcasting and there will be hula hooping, prizes and more.
All are welcome to join the celebration of health and wellness in the Mount Washington Valley. Register for the race at runreg.com/wander2023, $15 for adults and $5 for kids.
Funds raised through the Whitaker Wander 5k will go towards all of their programs, helping to make health care accessible to everyone in Mount Washington Valley.
The health center thanks all the event sponsors and donors, and in particular to the largest sponsors: Zeb’s General Store, Chalmers Insurance Group, Crest Auto World, Flatbread Company, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA, and Northeast Delta Dental.
Any patient of the health center who believes the registration fee will make it hard to be part of this should call the front desk at (603) 447-8900. Patients on the sliding fee scale or with Medicaid coverage can get a coupon for free registration, and other patients can get a coupon for $5 off per registration.
White Mountain Community Health Center fosters community-wide health through quality and compassionate services. The organization makes sure that everyone in Mount Washington Valley can access their services through its sliding fee scale and other programs that remove barriers to care.
The health center provides primary care, dental care, substance use disorder treatment, dietician services, sexual and reproductive health services, and behavioral health care. The center offers COVID vaccination and testing to the whole community.
