MANCHESTER — The Manchester VA Medical Center announced Tuesday it is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age.
The Manchester VA will also be holding a vaccination clinic at its Conway Community Based Outreach Center at 71 Hobbs St. in Conway on March 12. All vaccinations are by appointment only.
Enrolled veterans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine through the VA should contact VA Manchester’s call center at (800) 892-8384 ext. 3199 to schedule an appointment. The appointment line is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. If you want to receive your vaccine at the Conway clinic, you should ask when scheduling to be booked at the Conway clinic on March 12.
Designated caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support may also receive vaccine with the veteran for whom they care. The veteran must be present at the vaccination appointment with the enrolled caregiver.
In addition, the VA is holding regular vaccination clinics at the Manchester VA Medical Center and is planning a clinic in Portsmouth.
Enrolled veterans who have their mobile number on file should receive a text message from VA Manchester and can reply to schedule their vaccination appointment.
The VA has been offering the vaccine to some veterans based on CDC and VA risk criteria.
The Manchester VA Medical Center’s vaccine team has attempted to reach all enrolled veterans who are 65 years old and older and will continue to prioritize those veterans as they open up access. Appointments are being made based on supply availability.
As of March 2, VA Manchester Healthcare System reported it has administered vaccination to the VA Medical Center workforce and about 20 percent of its enrolled veterans.
With the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized three COVID-19 vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose; the other two Pfizer and Moderna, are both a two-dose series.
In announcing the clinics, the VA Manchseter noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention specifies that due to differences in formulations of the vaccines, any two-dose series must be administered at the same location and those veterans receiving the first dose at VA Manchester must agree to return to the same location for their second dose.
The VA asks veterans to call (800) 892-8384 ext. 3199 to confirm all appointments before coming to the medical center.
The VA has precautions in place to protect people from the coronavirus.
If you have been tested for COVID-19 and are positive or pending results at the time of your appointment, you should stay home and contact your provider for guidance. If your health status changes or you have a known exposure to COVID-19 prior to your appointment, you call the facility at (800) 892-8384, ext. 3199 to determine your next steps.
Currently, visitors and anyone without a direct clinical need are not allowed in the medical center. Exceptions are rare and made on a case-by-case basis prior to the appointment date.
Everyone who enters the center will be screened for COVID-19 and required to wear a surgical mask (one will be provided at the door if needed).
Veterans are asked to report to the facility 15 minutes prior to their appointment. After receiving the vaccine, veterans will be monitored for 15 minutes before finishing.
If you are a veteran and have not enrolled in VA healthcare, you can learn how to sign up by going to va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply. You can also download the application at va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/10-10EZ-fillable.pdf or call the toll-free hotline at (877) 222-8387, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. to get help.
For more information, go to manchester.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp or va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.
