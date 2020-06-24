BEDFORD, Mass. — The Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced the appointment of Kevin M. Forrest as the new director of Manchester VA Medical Center.
“We are excited to have Kevin Forrest on board as the new director of Manchester VA Medical Center,” said Ryan Lilly, director of the VA New England Healthcare System.
“Over Kevin’s interim appointment as medical center director, he has demonstrated the department’s commitment to the delivery of safe high quality health care, and he will continue to be a valuable asset to the network, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve,” Lilly said. “We anticipate his transition from interim director will begin shortly.”
Forrest is a New Hampshire native and has long been active in the community. He is a 24-year Army veteran. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve in 1986.
Upon graduation from the University of New Hampshire in 1989, he received his commission in the Army Medical Service Corps. He subsequently earned a master of science degree from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and he is also a graduate of the Leadership VA program.
Forrest joined the VA in 2012 as a health system specialist with the VA Boston Healthcare System.
From there, he held positions of increasing responsibility including associate director at the Manchester VAMC; acting medical center director at the Roseburg VA Healthcare System in Oregon; and most currently where he served as the interim medical center director at the Manchester VAMC.
In his new role, Forrest will be responsible for the delivery of health care to approximately 30,000 Veterans throughout New Hampshire.
With an operating budget of nearly $230 million and approximately 900 employees, Manchester VAMC conducted nearly 300,000 outpatient visits last year.
Manchester VAMC includes four sites of care located in Conway, Portsmouth, Somersworth and Tilton, and a 41 bed Community Living Center that includes a six-bed palliative care unit.
The VA New England Healthcare System, VISN 1, is one of 18 Veterans Integrated Service Networks within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. VISN 1 has 11 medical centers, 45 community-based outpatient clinics, six community living centers and two domiciliaries.
