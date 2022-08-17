AUGUSTA, Maine — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services began its annual raccoon rabies vaccination program on Saturday, in cooperation with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wildlife services will distribute about 385,000 oral rabies vaccine baits across northeastern Maine from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10. Crews will spread the baits by air and ground over a 2,650-square-mile area as part of ongoing rabies control efforts aimed at reducing the spread of raccoon rabies in Maine.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.