CONWAY — The state Department of Environmental Services on Tuesday removed a fecal bacteria advisory for Conway Lake Town Beach, reopening the beach for swimming.
The advisory was issued on July 29, when it was posted on the NHDES website and the New Hampshire Beach Inspector Twitter feed at twitter.com/NHDES_Beaches.
NHDES monitors the state’s beaches regularly throughout the summer for water-borne pathogens to evaluate potential health risks and evaluate these results so the public can make informed decisions about where to swim.
The monitoring results are posted daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day on its website at www4.des.state.nh.us/WaterShed_BeachMaps.
As of Wednesday, there were no beach advisories for lakes in the Mount Washington Valley.
It is not uncommon for beaches in New Hampshire to be closed for a number of day as and then reopen after testing shows that levels of bacteria in the water have decreased.
Bacteria of many types can present potential health risks to humans, pets and livestock. NHDES tracks the presence and concentrations of harmful bacteria in the state’s public waters.
Fecal coliform bacteria, found naturally in the intestines of warm-blooded animals, are one of the types of bacteria for which the state tests. It’s presence may indicate contamination of the waterbody by human and/or animal fecal material.
Escherichia coli, commonly called E. coli, is one of the most common species of fecal coliform bacteria. It is a normal component of the large intestines in humans and other warm-blooded animals, and it’s found in human sewage in high numbers. E. coli is used as an indicator organism for fecal contamination because it is easily cultured. If sewage is present in water, pathogenic or disease-causing organisms may also be present.
Possible sources of fecal contamination include wastewater treatment plants, failing septic systems, domestic and wild animal waste and stormwater runoff.
While fecal bacteria by itself may or may not cause disease, its presence is used to indicate, on a statistical basis, the likelihood of other disease causing organisms and of contracting a disease by consuming or recreating in such waters.
E. coli levels at designated swimming beaches should not exceed 88 per 100 milliliter (mL) in any one sample, or exceed a three-sample geometric mean average over a 60-day period of 47/100 mL.
The state also monitors for cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), which naturally occur in most New Hampshire lakes, though often in relatively low numbers.
Many species of cyanobacteria grow in colonies to form surface water “blooms.” Blooms or scums are usually blue-green in color and consist of thousands of individual cells and are usually observed in summer in New Hampshire, when lakes are visited the most.
According to the NHDES, cyanobacteria blooms with high concentrations of cyanobacteria can produce toxins (“cyanotoxins”) that have been reported to adversely affect livestock, domestic animals and humans.
While most human health impacts have resulted from ingestion or injection, illnesses have also been attributed to swimming in cyanobacteria infested waters.
Exposure to toxic cyanobacteria scums may cause various symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, mild fever, skin rashes, eye and nose irritations, numbness and general malaise. Some studies suggest cyanobacteria may be linked to serious illness.
Anyone who observes a cyanobacteria bloom or scum, is asked to call NHDES at (603) 848-8094.
NHDES will sample the scum and determine if it contains cyanobacteria. If concentrations are elevated, a lake warning will be issued and people should follow these guidelines:
• Do not wade or swim in the water, especially near surface blooms.
• Do not drink the water; avoid drawing lake water.
• Do not let pets or livestock into or near the water; dogs are especially vulnerable to toxiccyanobacteria.
For more information, go to des.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.