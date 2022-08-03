CONWAY — The state Department of Environmental Services on Tuesday removed a fecal bacteria advisory for Conway Lake Town Beach, reopening the beach for swimming.

The advisory was issued on July 29, when it was posted on the NHDES website and the New Hampshire Beach Inspector Twitter feed at twitter.com/NHDES_Beaches.

