It’s town meeting season in New Hampshire, a time when Granite Staters are coming together to discuss and vote upon issues that matter. It’s also part of our rich history and what makes New Hampshire a special place to live. People in New Hampshire have a history of working together for the common good.
While there will likely be disagreements during the meeting process, one thing we all have in common is the aging process. Every day each one of us ages — all at the same rate.
Fortunately, most of us are living longer, healthier lives. This means we can continue to contribute to our communities, often in even more meaningful ways as we’ve accumulated a long lifetime of experience. Supporting the inclusion of older adults in our communities means supporting needs that change as we all age. Here are a few ways to make your town a “lifetime” town:
Housing:
• Develop home modification programs to support residents to remain in their homes through low-cost changes like ramps, grab bars and minor repairs.
• Encourage housing projects that create affordable housing that use universal design concepts in their construction.
• Support the concept of Accessory Dwelling Units which enable homeowners to add “in-law” housing, allowing multi-generational families to live together and help one another
Transportation:
• Support your local volunteer driver programs. Town financial support makes a significant difference in volunteer drive programs’ ability to serve communities. Residents volunteering their time to drive creates more rides for more people.
• Arrange rides to town meeting and other community committees.
Nutrition and connection:
• Town financial support to programs like Meals on Wheels programs brings meals and a vital human connection to people over 60 who need a little support with meal prep. It is estimated that for about one in three Meals on Wheels clients, their only outside contact in a given week is their Meals on Wheels delivery person. A little support with meals can mean a big difference to a person’s health and their ability to remain in their home.
• Support for intergenerational programming and senior centers and other services for older adults such as adult day centers and home care makes for connected, vibrant communities.
New Hampshire is frequently cited as among the older states by percentage of population in the United States. We don’t necessarily see that as a bad thing, rather as an opportunity to create communities in which everyone can age well.
Susan Ruka serves as the chair of N.H. State Commission on Aging. The Commission on Aging was established in 2019 to advise the governor and the general court on policy and planning related to aging. A more age-integrated New Hampshire fostered by forward thinking public policy and initiatives will ensure we can all thrive as we age. Learn more at State of New Hampshire Commission on Aging atnhcoa.nh.gov/index.aspx.
