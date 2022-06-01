CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is reminding New Hampshire parents and caretakers that babies up to 12 months of age should only be fed breastmilk or infant formula, despite the ongoing formula shortage.
“First and foremost, parents and caretakers should check with their infant’s pediatrician before switching formulas,” DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette stated. “Your child’s doctor can assist in finding an available and comparable alternative. We are grateful to our hospital partners for assisting families by providing formula to pediatricians when possible.”
Hospitals across the state are helping pediatricians with formula for their infant patients as they are able, further underscoring the importance of families communicating with their child’s pediatrician.
During the formula shortage, DHHS has explored all possible sources to support parents, including securing supplies from Canada. Unfortunately, infant formula manufactured in Canada cannot be sold commercially in the United States because it is not regulated by the FDA. However, parents are able to buy infant formula certified by applicable federal health and safety agencies in other countries for personal use.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been significant shortages of infant formula in New Hampshire and throughout the United States. While steps are being taken at the national level to increase production, DHHS understands the urgent need families are experiencing.
The New Hampshire Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program has temporarily expanded the brands, container sizes and forms of baby formula so parents and caregivers enrolled in WIC have access to all possible substitutions. A full list of products temporarily allowed as part of the WIC program can be found on the DHHS website .pdf Icon.
Additionally, WIC nutrition staff are available to assist WIC enrolled families in finding their infant’s formula or discuss safe infant feeding practices. Nutritionists and WIC peer counselors can also provide education and support for breastfeeding amid the formula shortage. Call your WIC nutrition counselor or email WIC@dhhs.nh.gov. Families can also apply to the NH WIC Nutrition Program at tinyurl.com/yc2rmmzy.
DHHS stresses the importance of providing FDA-approved formula to infants and urges families to avoid potentially-dangerous alternatives. Parents and caretakers should check with their infant’s pediatrician before switching formulas to find an appropriate alternative.
• Diluted formula can cause nutritional imbalances in infants.
• Homemade formulas do not meet an infant’s nutritional needs.
• Cow and goat’s milk lack nutrients an infant needs.
• Non-dairy alternatives, like soy milk, rice milk and almond milk lack nutrients an infant needs.
• Formula purchased online that is shipped internationally is not regulated by the FDA and may not be safe or may cause illness.
There are resources available to parents and caretakers, including:
• The US Department of Health and Human Services has created a new website to help people find infant formula during the shortage, at hhs.gov/formula/index.html.
• Perrigo, the company that makes most of the generic-brand formula in the United States, has provided a conversion chart on their website for generic alternates of recalled formula, at storebrandformula.com/findalternative.
• Check local and parenting-focused Facebook groups in your community to find other individuals and groups helping families find formula.
The following additional resources are available to families continuing to experience challenges finding formula:
• USDA information about infant formula supply shortage, and links to other helpful resources: fns.usda.gov/ofs/infant-formula-safety
• FDA’s FAQ about homemade infant formula: tinyurl.com/yc4ftxbe
• The AAP FAQ regarding the formula supply shortage: tinyurl.com/2b644bk9
