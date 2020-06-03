CONCORD — The NH Department of Health and Human Services last week launched a new COVID-19 Dashboard web page to help residents track the impact of the coronavirus on our communities. The DHHS COVID-19 Dashboard displays in tables and graphs the latest data on COVID-19 cases, related hospitalizations and deaths, and additional demographic detail and county of residence. It will be updated daily.
“The COVID-19 Dashboard is a great opportunity to provide our residents with data about the COVID-19 emergency in New Hampshire,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “It is easy to access and navigate, and the presentation of the data provides our residents with meaningful information about the spread of the virus in their communities. My gratitude to the public health and information services staff who created the dashboard.”
The goal of the COVID-19 Dashboard project is to make COVID-19 data as easy to access as possible.
The dashboard will replace the COVID-19 Weekly Summary Report, so residents will have access to the weekly report’s data on a daily basis instead of weekly. The data can be viewed on all types of devices, including computer, tablet and smart phone.
The COVID-19 Dashboard can be found on the DHHS COVID-19 website at www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/summary.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.