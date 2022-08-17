CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently identified the first batch of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for West Nile virus.
The state tracks cases of West Nile virus in people and monitors mosquito populations for the presence of the virus, which can cause serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis.
The batch was collected by the City of Manchester Health Department on July 20 as part of the city’s proactive surveillance program, which provides important and timely data that helps determine the risk level of mosquito-borne illness and the appropriate steps to protect the public’s health.
DHHS and the city of Manchester Health Department are working in partnership to provide additional risk mitigation information to Manchester residents and surrounding towns.
West Nile virus is one of three arboviruses transmitted from the bite of infected mosquitoes in New Hampshire. The other viruses are Eastern equine encephalitis and Jamestown Canyon virus.
West Nile virus was first identified in New Hampshire in August of 2000, and fewer than a dozen cases have been reported over the past two decades, though many people may not develop symptoms. The virus has also been found in Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Symptoms usually appear within a week after being bitten and can include flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches, and fatigue. Many people may not develop any symptoms, or only develop very mild symptoms.
A very small percentage of individuals infected with WNV can go on to develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis. If you or someone you know is experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever and headache, contact your local medical provider.
DHHS offers the following guidelines to prevent West Nile virus and other arboviruses (viruses tranmitted by insects and ticks):
• Eliminate standing water and other mosquito breeding locations.
• Be aware of where mosquitoes live and breed and keep them from entering your home.
• Protect yourself from mosquito bites, by using DEET, wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks.
Anyone with questions about arboviruses, including West Nile virus, can call the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at (603) 271-4496. Fact Sheets on West Nile virus and other arboviruses are available on the DHHS website at dhhs.nh.gov.
For more information, go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov/westnile.
