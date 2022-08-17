CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recently identified the first batch of mosquitoes in 2022 to test positive for West Nile virus.

The state tracks cases of West Nile virus in people and monitors mosquito populations for the presence of the virus, which can cause serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.