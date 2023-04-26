CONCORD — The state Department of Health and Human Services recently announced it has received a $1 million planning grant to expand access to high-quality, evidence-based and trauma-informed behavioral health services.
DHHS will use the funding to plan for a new, more integrated approach to community-based services called the "Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic model."
According to the press release, this model has been associated with positive outcomes in other states, including reduced emergency department visits and hospital readmissions.
The funding will support the efforts of the state’s community mental health centers to expand infrastructure and capacity.
New Hampshire is one of only 15 states to receive the grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
“In New Hampshire, we take mental and behavioral health seriously,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “We’re happy to be one of 15 states to receive a grant to expand community-based services.”
By the end of the planning year, three community mental health centers will have completed their community needs assessment, expanded services according to local needs, completed their cost estimates and provided data and quality reports.
DHHS will support all other New Hampshire community mental health centers in developing the knowledge and capacity necessary to begin implementing the model through learning communities, consultation and technical assistance.
DHHS Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver said, “The grant will allow the state to enhance our efforts to reconfigure the community-based model with a greater focus on the mental health and substance use needs of children and families, reductions in wait times as well as readmissions, and payment methodologies that will enable more competitive salaries and alleviate workforce shortages. Given the behavioral health needs in New Hampshire, this funding is a historic opportunity.”
